Why Joshua Jackson Says a Dawson's Creek Reunion Wouldn't Be as Much Fun as the Friends One

Dawson's Creek fans might not want to wait for their lives to be over before getting to enjoy a reunion, but the cast isn't in a rush to make it happen.

During an interview with The Guardian that published on Sunday, Sept. 5, Joshua Jackson chatted about his career while promoting his recent Peacock series Dr. Death. At one point, the reporter asked whether Dawson's Creek stars would ever reunite for a televised reunion, much in the way that the Friends cast recently did for HBO Max's Emmy-nominated special.

Long story short, Joshua, 43, didn't sound interested in planning a reunion, and he gave a very specific reason for why he didn't see a TV sit-down as a good idea.

"I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now," he shared. "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people."