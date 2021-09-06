Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams Criticism of Her Career After Sharing Latest Baby Photos

Brittany Matthews is calling out a social media user who was out of bounds.
The 26-year-old fitness influencer, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fired back after an individual posted a negative comment about her career path. The comment was made on a post from Friday, Sept. 3 that featured sweet pics of the new mom, who turned 26 on Sept. 1, enjoying a birthday celebration while holding the couple's 6-month-old daughter, Sterling.
"Just a Mama and her Girl," Brittany captioned it, adding a heart emoji. In the photos, Sterling is wearing a headband with a "Happy Birthday" message on it.
The post received plenty of positive comments, with a key exception being one follower who wrote in part, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
This led Brittany to simply reply, "and you follow me why?," adding a thinking face emoji.
Her response earned plenty of praise from other individuals, including one who wrote, "he obviously doesn't follow you closely or else he would see all of the amazing (bad a**) things you are doing in life. True role model to your little girl [heart emoji]."
A different fan pointed out that Brittany is co-owner of professional women's soccer team Kansas City NWSL, with the Kansas City resident crediting Brittany as the "sole reason we have it." Indeed, Brittany has a longstanding passion for soccer, having played collegiately while attending UT Tyler before briefly joining the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding.
Brittany, who welcomed Sterling with former high school sweetheart Patrick on Feb. 20, has clearly gotten used to brushing any criticism off of her shoulders. In July, she shared a bikini pic with the caption, "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand."
Back in February, on the day before Sterling was born, Brittany responded to criticism of her maternity photo by writing, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU."