Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Enjoy Afternoon Stroll in New York City Months After Split

Friendly exes or something more? That is the question.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, who called it quits in May after dating for nearly a year, appear to still be on good terms with one another even months after their split. On Friday, Sept. 3, the two were spotted enjoying an afternoon outing together, as they took the actress' dog out for a stroll in New York City.

The duo kept things casual and low-key during their hang out, with The Daily Show host wearing a classic white T-shirt, gray cargo pants and white sneakers. The Titans star also opted for a cozy chic ensemble, as she rocked an oversized caramel-colored sweater, matching joggers and Birkenstock sandals.

While it's unclear if Minka, 41, and Trevor, 37, are working towards rekindling their romance, a source close to the Friday Night Lights alum previously told E! News that they still had feelings for each other.