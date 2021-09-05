Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Is Engaged to Peter Neal: See Her Ring

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's eldest grandchild, is engaged.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the 27-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, announced on Instagram that she is set to wed her longtime boyfriend, Peter Neal, 24.
"Forever," Naomi wrote, adding a white heart emoji.
She shared a selfie of herself wearing a large emerald-cut diamond engagement ring while cozying up her to her fiancé. Peter posted the same pic on his feed. The engaged couple geotagged their posts, Jackson Hole, Wyo., where his parents run a small medical practice and where many people are vacationing over the long Labor Day weekend.
The White House has not commented on the pair's engagement.
Naomi is the eldest of the U.S. leader's seven grandchildren. Naomi is named after her grandfather and his late first wife Neilia's 1-year-old daughter. Both died in a car crash in 1972.
The bride-to-be, a Columbia Law School graduate, and Peter, a senior law student at the University of Pennsylvania, have been dating since 2018.
Naomi and several more of the president's grandchildren have occasionally given interviews about their relationship with their grandfather, who they helped convince run for top office in the 2020 election.
"We just kind of all agreed that we had to sit my grandparents down face to face," Naomi said about the president and First Lady Jill Biden on NBC's Today show in January, before the U.S. leader's inauguration, "and tell them not only that we want them to run, but that we'll be OK if they do run."
Naomi has been somewhat involved in politics herself over the last few years. Last year, several months before her grandfather got elected, she and Peter created an online quiz that calculates eligibility for federal relief under the CARES Act, or coronavirus stimulus bill.
In addition, when her grandfather served as vice president under President Barack Obama between 2009 and 2017, she joined him on diplomatic trips to Turkey, New Zealand and China.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)