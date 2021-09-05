Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Is Engaged to Peter Neal: See Her Ring

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's eldest grandchild, is engaged.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the 27-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, announced on Instagram that she is set to wed her longtime boyfriend, Peter Neal, 24.

"Forever," Naomi wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

She shared a selfie of herself wearing a large emerald-cut diamond engagement ring while cozying up her to her fiancé. Peter posted the same pic on his feed. The engaged couple geotagged their posts, Jackson Hole, Wyo., where his parents run a small medical practice and where many people are vacationing over the long Labor Day weekend.

The White House has not commented on the pair's engagement.

Naomi is the eldest of the U.S. leader's seven grandchildren. Naomi is named after her grandfather and his late first wife Neilia's 1-year-old daughter. Both died in a car crash in 1972.