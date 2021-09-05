Elle King Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancé Dan Tooker: Find Out His Unique Name

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Elle King is feeling that "Wild Love" with her bundle of joy!

And it looks like the Grammy-winning singer has plenty of X's and O's to give out after sharing the special news that she recently welcomed a baby boy with fiancé Dan Tooker. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5, the 32-year-old star revealed the date of her little one's arrival, as well as his unique name.

"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker," the new mom sweetly captioned her post. "On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed!"

Elle concluded, "Welcome to the world Lucky!"

Many of the "Ex's and Oh's" singer's friends expressed their excitement in the comments section.

"Congratulations!" This Is Us star Chrissy Metz replied, with musician Aijia adding, "Perfection!!!! Big love to you guys. Things will never be the same in the best way."

Shenae Grimes, who welcomed her second child last month, also gushed, "yayyyy!!!!! Congrats mama."