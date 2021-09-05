Amelia Hamlin Appears to Remind Scott Disick of Their Romance After DM Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin appeared to let her fashion do the talking following recent drama involving Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, the 20-year-old influencer shared on her Instagram Story a photo of herself wearing a white printed tank top bearing a slogan that may serve as a crucial reminder to her boyfriend. It read, in pink letters, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"
Last week, Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an Instagram DM exchange with Scott. The latter allegedly shared with him a paparazzi photo of Kourtney, with whom he shares three children, showing PDA with her boyfriend Travis Barker on a boat during a recent Italian vacation.
"Yo is this chick ok!????" Scott, 38, allegedly asked Younes, 28. "Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."
Younes replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."
After sharing her pic of her tank top, Amelia also posted a screenshot of a group text with her family. Her mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, commented, "90s supermodel vibes." On an episode of the show that aired in late August, the reality star criticized her daughter's relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star. Scott and Amelia began dating last fall.
"Like, why can't it be Harry Styles?" Lisa asked, addressing the camera. "Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"
Also on Sunday, a day after Harry kicked off his new tour in Las Vegas—where he was joined by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the Real Housewives star interestingly posted on her Instagram feed a throwback photo of the singer in concert.
"Manifestation WORKS!!" makeup artist Michael Anthony commented, to which Lisa responded, "It does," adding a heart eyes emoji.
Neither Amelia nor Scott have commented about the alleged DM exchange with Younes, which went viral and spurred much criticism of him online, or about their current relationship status.
On Friday, Sept. 3, he did post on Instagram a nighttime photo of a deck, captioning it, "Life's a real beach"—a slogan he has occasionally used on social media. On Sunday, hours before Amelia shared her posts, Scott posted a daytime photo of a beach.
Last week, a source close to Scott told E! News, "Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message. He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."
The source added that Scott "is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship," adding, "He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out. He is bitter because he's never seen Kourtney this serious about someone."
After the alleged DM exchange went viral, Kourtney, 42, shared a Bible verse on Twitter and Travis, 45, liked a fan account's regram of Younes' post. He also shared a meme of Ray Liotta's Goodfellas character laughing on his Instagram Story.
A source close to Kourtney recently told E! News that the star "doesn't care" what Scott thinks of her new relationship with Travis, which began last December, or "how she lives her life."