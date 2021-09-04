Tom Brady Reveals He Had COVID-19 After the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady's health took a turn after winning the 2021 Super Bowl.
In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned his seventh NFL championship—a groundbreaking victory—at the highly anticipated game. What's more? The legendary NFL player scored his first Super Bowl MVP title with the Florida-based team and his fifth total of all-time.
All in all, February was Tom's season.
But on Sunday, Sept. 4, Tom confirmed to The Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for coronavirus later that month after the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a family-filled boat parade in the Hillsborough River.
"You guys beat COVID last year. It's still around. You've had it?" Journalist Rick Stroud asked Tom, to which he simply replied, "Yeah."
Although Tom gave a succinct response about contracting COVID-19, he didn't disclose any additional details about his health during that time. It's also unclear if his family, including his wife Gisele Bündchen, their son, Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, as well as his son John, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan, also tested positive for COVID-19.
However, Tom did share with the outlet that he's fully vaccinated, as well the entire Buccaneers team.
But despite the team's vaccination status, the 44-year-old athlete explained this is not a time to let your guard down
"And I think it's going to be challenging this year," he explained. "I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of...what we're doing now, and what the stadium is going to look like, what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."
He continued, "It's not like last year. Although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we've just got to deal with it."