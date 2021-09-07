How to Achieve Flawless Curls, According to Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan

We interviewed Justine Marjan because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a pop culture fan, chances are you've admired Justine Marjan's work time and time again.
One look at her Instagram and you'll see Kerry Washington, Nicole Scherzinger, Dorit Kemsley and Olivia Culpo are just some of the red carpet pros rocking hairstyles made possible by the celebrity hairstylist.
But starting today, everyone from beauty beginners to hair experts can learn priceless tips from Justine herself in the new digital series, In The Know Hair School with Justine Marjan.
"Choosing the right hair products and styling options doesn't have to be overwhelming!" she exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm so excited to launch this new series with In The Know, to share some of my favorite easy styling techniques, tips and tricks...If it's an everyday hair question or concern, or a trend you've maybe seen anywhere from TikTok to the red carpet, we're going there!"
And regardless of your experience, budget and style, Justine promises a show dedicated to you and your personal needs.
"Haircare is all about you, the individual," she explained. "From your style, to your hair color or texture, to what makes you feel great. It's part of why I partnered with In The Know, because of their focus on amplifying diverse stories and voices." For a sneak preview of the products she recommends, keep scrolling.
TRESemmé Curl Hydrate Curl Cream
"In In The Know Hair School, we talk about how to diffuse curly hair to enhance curls. The curl hydrate cream gives moisture to the dry hair while the flawless curls hair oil helps add shine and definition."
ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer
"I also love the ghd helios dryer because it works to dry hair quickly while preventing frizz."
ghd Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser
"The diffuser attachment really helps cup and shape curls to add definition and separation."
TRESemmé Flawless Curls Coconut & Avocado Hydrating Hair Oil
Designed for curly, wavy hair and infused with coconut and avocado oil, this TRESemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Oil is a paraben-free formula that works to hydrate, define curls and prevent frizz.
Heritage Store Castor Oil
"We also dive into the world of DIY hair masks and hair treatments for scalp and hair health. Heritage Store Castor Oil is amazing for scalp health, promoting hair growth and shine."
Pura d'or Vitamin E Oil
"You can add Pura d'or Vitamin E Oil for added moisturizing and nourishing benefits."
Pranarom Rosemary Essential Oil
"You can also add Pranarom Rosemary Essential Oil to stimulate the scalp, encouraging hair growth while preventing fall out. We discuss so many more Hollywood hair secrets and tips in In The Know Hair School so I hope you'll tune in and watch!"
