Today Show Weatherman Willard Scott Dead at 87: Al Roker Pays Tribute to Late Star

Iconic Today show weatherman Willard Scott has died. He was 87.

Scott passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4. He served as a weatherman on the NBC series for more than two decades and was known for wishing viewers who turned 100 years old a happy birthday on air. He was succeeded by current co-host Al Roker. Scott is survived by his wife Paris Keena and his kids Sally and Mary from his previous marriage to wife Mary Dwyer Scott, who died in 2002.

"We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker tweeted. "He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was truly a broadcast #icon."

Scott was born in Alexandria, Va. in 1934. As a teenager, he worked as a page at NBC radio station WRC in Washington, D.C. He graduated from American University with a B.A. in philosophy and religion.