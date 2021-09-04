How Kanye West Is Following in Kim Kardashian's Footsteps With His New Project

Kanye West knows a "Devil in a New Dress" needs an equally fire humble abode.
The 44-year-old rapper, who recently released his 10th studio album, Donda, is already hard at work with an exciting new project—and it has nothing to do with music. In fact, it appears Kanye will soon follow in the footsteps of Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and his ex Kim Kardashian.
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Yeezy designer is preparing to launch his very own lifestyle brand.
More specifically, the Jesus Is King rapper has set his sights on releasing a variety of home goods, with trademarked items such as blankets, pillowcases, shower curtains, towels, placemats, textile wall hangings (to name a few), as well as a range of children's homeware all bearing his name.
The "Flashing Lights" artist filed the trademark request on Aug. 27, public records show.
At this time, it's unclear when the rapper, who already owns the rights to use his name on apparel and music merchandise, plans to expand his empire and enter the lifestyle space. He has yet to publicly comment on his home goods line.
Kanye's upcoming venture comes exactly one year after E! News reported Kim was coming out with KKW Home, a home décor brand.
The reality TV star owns the trademark for household items bearing that name, including towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products and household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics.
But like the "Fade" rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum isn't sharing details of her lifestyle line just yet and hasn't announced when she'll launch the goodies.
Kanye and Kim, who have continued to support each other amid their divorce, have previously discussed their love for home design.
Last February, the duo opened up about their unique style and layout for their once-shared mansion in Los Angeles.
"When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I'd go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles," Kanye told Architectural Digest about his interest in home design. "My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on."
Kim added, "I really didn't know anything about furniture before I met Kanye, but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it's important."
When creating a vision for his and Kim's home, Kanye enlisted the help of Belgian designer and tastemaker Axel Vervoordt. However, Kim admitted she was the voice of reason when it came to functionality.
"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness," Kim explained. "Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I'd say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality."