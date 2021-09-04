Andy Cohen Reveals His Son's Adorable Nicknames for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Watch : Andy Cohen's Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben

Andy Cohen's son Benjamin has a special bond with the Bravo host's friends, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos.

In fact, the 2-year-old has special nicknames for the couple.

"He calls Kelly & Mark 'Mee Maw' and "Pee Paw'..." Andy posted on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 3. "I call them GILFS!"

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host included in his post a photo of Consuelos throwing Benjamin up in the air as the child looks down on him with glee, as well as a pic of Kelly holding the child.

"I can't believe i just looked at Instagram!" she commented. "MeMaw and PeePaw [red heart emoji] Ben!"

Mark also commented on the post, with a slew of red heart emojis.

Kelly and Mark, parents of three adult children, were among the first people to meet Benjamin as an infant after Andy welcomed the child through surrogacy. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host even helped her friend find what he called an "incredible" baby nurse.

In August, Andy said on E!'s Daily Pop that he wants to give Benjamin a sibling. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby," he said. "I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon.