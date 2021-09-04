Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Life Milestones to Celebrate 40th Birthday

Who run the world? Beyoncé!
The history-making Grammy winner kicked off her 40th birthday on a high note. Taking to her eponymous website on Saturday, Sept. 4, the Ivy Park founder marked the major milestone with a glorious collage that put a spotlight on her decades-long career, as well as intimate life moments.
The interactive site featured never-before-seen photos of Beyoncé from 1981 to 2021, which included nostalgic pics from her Destiny's Child days, behind-the-scenes looks at her eye-catching fashion throughout the years, her epic award wins and adorable candid family photos with her husband Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4.
While the Texas native has yet to publicly share details of her festivities or comment on her birthday, it's safe to say she's feeling "Crazy in Love" over the sweet birthday wishes she's received. The star's mom, Tina Lawson, shared an extra special tribute to her first-born daughter.
"Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some," Tina began her message on Instagram, alongside throwback footage of Bey.
"You deserve it baby, And every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you!" she continued. "God knows who to give the gifts to!!! He knows who will work hard at it! Who will pass on those blessings to others. Who will not let their ego get bigger than them. Who will be kind and generous, who chooses to be positive and not be judge-mental a critic or a hater."
The mom of two gushed, "You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead. There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!! (Sometimes that is mind boggling ) somehow you have managed to look at the glass half full!! Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing humble , caring human being!"
Moreover, A-listers banded together to create a special birthday video for Beyoncé, in which they each expressed why she's been a true inspiration to them.
"You've given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are," Laverne Cox said in the clip, posted by Harper's Bazaar. "You've given us a blueprint for excellence: that when we think you can't surpass yourself, you do."
Kerry Washington added, "You are such a gift to this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world. You are magic."
"You are an incredible force of nature, of art, of light, of beauty in this world," Reese Witherspoon shared. "And I'm so happy to celebrate you today."
Just last month, Beyoncé opened up about turning 40 as the cover star for Haper's Bazaar's September 2021 issue.
"I've spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I've done that I'm at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself," she explained. "I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f--k with the woman I am today."
She added, "My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom. I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."