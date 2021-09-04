Diamonds, Drake and Bottles: Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpse Into Life With Baby Phineas

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back… but it looks a little different now that he's a father of two.
J.T.'s latest photo dump on Instagram gave a snapshot into his glitzy life as dad to Silas, 6, and Phineas, about 13 months.
"In no particular order," as he wrote, were pics of a romantic dinner with wife Jessica Biel, where they toasted with champagne, and a photo of his table, which was stacked with quite the jewelry collection.
Justin shared a photo of his icy watch, diamond necklace and minty chain, all lying casually next to a baby bottle that was half-full with milk. Clearly, he was armed with all the right accessories for his day on daddy duty.
When it comes to the perfect playlist for his bougie family time, Justin revealed he's been listening to Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, by posting a Spotify screenshot of the rapper's recent drop. Justin shares songwriting credits on Drake's new song "TSU," which samples 'NSYNC's version of "Sailing" as well as R. Kelly's "Half on a Baby," according to Vulture.
Other random pictures depicted a rose garden tribute to Marilyn Monroe; a bowl of what appears to be mint chocolate chip ice cream; and a video of a moose on a hillside, as Justin narrated, "Hello, love! Oh, yeah. Moooose!"
So, yeah, you could say Justin's life is looking a little random these days. The cherry on top was a strange photo from his recent pool trip, with a TMI sign that forbade anyone with certain digestive issues from swimming. Specifically, it said, "Persons having currently active diarrhea or who have had active diarrhea within the previous 14 days shall not be allowed to enter the pool water."
OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder felt compelled to comment, "DIARRHEA DON'T TAKE SIDES" on Justin's post.
Singer Tobe Nwigwe had his eye on the bling, writing, "The minty bracelet though."
Although Justin seems to enjoy time with his kids, it appears he also misses his single days in 'NSYNC, at least a little bit. In fact, he recently shared a throwback photo from his time with the boy band, and remarked, "20 years already?! What a time to be alive."