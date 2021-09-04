2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kaley CuocoTV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Diamonds, Drake and Bottles: Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpse Into Life With Baby Phineas

Justin Timberlake is all dressed up with nowhere to go. The Grammy winner gave an inside look at how he balances the chic side of stardom with his day-to-day life on bottle duty with son Phineas.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 04, 2021 12:43 AMTags
FamilyJustin TimberlakeJessica BielCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back… but it looks a little different now that he's a father of two. 

J.T.'s latest photo dump on Instagram gave a snapshot into his glitzy life as dad to Silas, 6, and Phineas, about 13 months. 

"In no particular order," as he wrote, were pics of a romantic dinner with wife Jessica Biel, where they toasted with champagne, and a photo of his table, which was stacked with quite the jewelry collection. 

Justin shared a photo of his icy watch, diamond necklace and minty chain, all lying casually next to a baby bottle that was half-full with milk. Clearly, he was armed with all the right accessories for his day on daddy duty. 

When it comes to the perfect playlist for his bougie family time, Justin revealed he's been listening to Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, by posting a Spotify screenshot of the rapper's recent drop. Justin shares songwriting credits on Drake's new song "TSU," which samples 'NSYNC's version of "Sailing" as well as R. Kelly's "Half on a Baby," according to Vulture.

photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

Other random pictures depicted a rose garden tribute to Marilyn Monroe; a bowl of what appears to be mint chocolate chip ice cream; and a video of a moose on a hillside, as Justin narrated, "Hello, love! Oh, yeah. Moooose!" 

Trending Stories

1

Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane Amid Family Turmoil

2

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "Very Unconventional" Marriage

3

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

So, yeah, you could say Justin's life is looking a little random these days. The cherry on top was a strange photo from his recent pool trip, with a TMI sign that forbade anyone with certain digestive issues from swimming. Specifically, it said, "Persons having currently active diarrhea or who have had active diarrhea within the previous 14 days shall not be allowed to enter the pool water."  

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder felt compelled to comment, "DIARRHEA DON'T TAKE SIDES" on Justin's post. 

Singer Tobe Nwigwe had his eye on the bling, writing, "The minty bracelet though." 

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Although Justin seems to enjoy time with his kids, it appears he also misses his single days in 'NSYNC, at least a little bit. In fact, he recently shared a throwback photo from his time with the boy band, and remarked, "20 years already?! What a time to be alive."  

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane Amid Family Turmoil

2

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "Very Unconventional" Marriage

3

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

4

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Totally Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

5

Pussycat Dolls' Robin Antin Sues Nicole Scherzinger Over Reunion Tour