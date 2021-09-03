Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Totally Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

Watch : Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Vacation in Spain

Italy suits Dakota Johnson.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the 31-year-old actress dared to bare on the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival premiere of her latest film, The Lost Daughter. Dakota lit up the star-studded soiree in a sheer gown by Gucci.

Silver chainmail fringe draped down and around her shoulders, while sparkling embellishments adorned every inch of the see-through ensemble. She completed the daring yet sophisticated look with a pair of chunky gold heels, tousled waves and moody glam.

While longtime beau Chris Martin didn't attend the premiere with Dakota, she wasn't alone on the carpet. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Italian director Luca Guadagnino both accompanied the Fifty Shades of Grey star on her big night.

Dakota stars alongside Olivia Colman, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris and Paul Mescal in The Lost Daughter, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut and will hit theaters and Netflix later this year.