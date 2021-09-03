Nicole Scherzinger Sued By Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Over Reunion Tour

Watch : Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Her Lion-In-A-Cage Moment

Those hoping to see The Pussycat Dolls back on tour might need to wait a minute. Founder Robin Antin is suing singer Nicole Scherzinger for allegedly "refusing" to perform in the reunion tour despite an agreement in 2019.

In the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Antin says she spent two years negotiating with Scherzinger over the relaunch and, in 2017, received $600,000 from Live Nation that hinged on Scherzinger agreeing to perform in the reunion tour.

According to the suit, the pair came to an agreement, dubbed the Memorandum of Understanding, in February 2019 that Scherzinger would be an "active partner" and perform in a reunion tour, including up to 45 live performances expected to start in December 2019. The breakout star would receive 49 percent of the shares and profits of a new Pussycat Dolls business, PCD Worldwide, according to the lawsuit. Antin would get the other 51 percent.

However, the coronavirus pandemic changed their plans.

"Before the originally scheduled dates of the tour, a once-in-a-century global pandemic halted music touring activity," the lawsuit states. They had "no other option than to indefinitely postpone the tour until it became safe and economically viable to reschedule."

It was initially rescheduled to May and June 2021 in Europe, but later rescheduled again.