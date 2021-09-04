Angelina Jolie Says She Feared for Her Children's Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt

Watch : Angelina Jolie Enjoys "Chaos" in Her Home During Quarantine

Angelina Jolie is sharing more claims about her marriage to Brad Pitt.

As the exes continue to battle in court over custody, the actress recently participated in an interview with The Guardian, where she said her alleged experiences with her ex made her more passionate about children's rights.

While Angelina said her legal situation makes it hard to "speak about" certain topics, she was pressed about whether or not she feared for the safety of her family. She answered, "Yes, for my family. My whole family." She did not elaborate further.

According to the publication, Angelina criticized the United States for being the only country to have not fully ratified the United Nations convention on the rights of the child. According to the actress, the limitations have had an impact on her court battle with Brad including the fact that their 20-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt had been "denied a voice in court."

E! News has reached out to Brad's team for comment on the interview and has not heard back.