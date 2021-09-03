The MixtapE! Presents Drake, Little Mix, ABBA and More New Music Musts

Watch : Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

One of this week's viral tweets says it all: "don't text me bitch, i'm listening to drake."

The rapper, 34, released his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, more than three years after Scorpion. He seems to have called in favors to anyone who's anyone in the music biz: Certified Lover Boy's 21 songs include collaborations with Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Project Pat, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon and Tems.

As if that wasn't enough to keep us busy all weekend, Charli XCX, Little Mix and Victoria Monet give us the girl jams we needed this Labor Day Weekend.