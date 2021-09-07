Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards' Family After Reunion Drama

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Maci Bookout McKinney is keeping her inner circle small—for now.

Last spring, viewers watched the Teen Mom OG star and her husband Taylor McKinney struggle to maintain a relationship with Ryan Edwards and his family. In fact, the show's reunion culminated with a war of words between Taylor and Ryan's dad Larry Edwards.

As a new season kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 7, Maci revealed to E! News that the family dynamics are still a little complicated.

"Right now, we honestly don't have any real communication or relationship with them," she exclusively shared with E! News. "As far as Jen and Larry go, I'm not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don't want it to be forced."

The 16 and Pregnant alum continued, "I don't want to force everyone to just move on and get over it. I think if it works out and everyone feels okay and right about mending the relationship, then I'm all for that. I just don't want it to be something that is forced or unnatural because I just don't think you build solid relationships or mend solid relationships if it's not genuine. We'll see."