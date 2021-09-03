Kim Kardashian and Saint West Enter the Matrix With Never-Before-Seen DONDA Pics

Everything old is Neo "Again."
Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen snapshots from Kanye West's DONDA listening party on Sept. 3. In the BTS Instagram pics, a leather-clad Kim poses alongside five-year-old son Saint West at Chicago's Soldier Field. Saint matches dad Kanye with a bulletproof vest as mom Kim wears a Matrix-inspired long black trench coat, thigh-high boots and rectangular sunglasses indoors. The trio of photos shows Saint hugging Kim while also giving her a smooch on the cheek.
The intimate third and final DONDA concert concluded with a re-creation of Kim and Kanye's wedding. "Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the mother of four explained. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."
The insider clarified, "The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren't reconciling."
However, another source told E! News on Sept. 1 that Kim is not looking to rush the divorce proceedings since filing earlier this year.
"She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward," the inner circle member claimed. "Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger."
