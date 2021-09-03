Kim Kardashian and Saint West Enter the Matrix With Never-Before-Seen DONDA Pics

Watch : Kim Kardashian ROASTED for Promoting Kanye's "Donda" Album on Mute

Everything old is Neo "Again."

Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen snapshots from Kanye West's DONDA listening party on Sept. 3. In the BTS Instagram pics, a leather-clad Kim poses alongside five-year-old son Saint West at Chicago's Soldier Field. Saint matches dad Kanye with a bulletproof vest as mom Kim wears a Matrix-inspired long black trench coat, thigh-high boots and rectangular sunglasses indoors. The trio of photos shows Saint hugging Kim while also giving her a smooch on the cheek.

The intimate third and final DONDA concert concluded with a re-creation of Kim and Kanye's wedding. "Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the mother of four explained. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."