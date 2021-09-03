Only Zendaya Could Pull Off This Body-Hugging Nude Gown at the Venice Film Festival

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

MJ can slay!

Zendaya looked sculpted by the gods for the premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival, rocking a custom nude gown by Balmain on the Italian red carpet.

The dress had a sky-high slit and draped appearance that reminded fans of ancient museum statues. It was tailor-made for her figure, which explains how it was snatched in all the right places.

"The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star's bust," Balmain shared on social media, "taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house's artisanal tradition."

Designer Olivier Rousteing (who created Beyoncé's Coachella wardrobe) said "the goddess arrived" when Zendaya stepped out onto the red carpet. "I am so proud of this dress," he wrote. "Thank you @Zendaya for showing our savoir-faire."

The Euphoria actress, who recently received a sweet birthday message from rumored boyfriend Tom Holland, added a pop of green to her bold ensemble with a show-stopping Bulgari necklace.