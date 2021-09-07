Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Sunday Riley, Stila, & BareMinerals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from BareMinerals, Stila, and Sunday Riley. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
Brighten the appearance of dark spots, restore clarity, and soften skin with this moisturizer. It will keep your skin intensely hydrated for up to 24 hours.
Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
If you want eyeliner that's waterproof and smudge-free, you need to add the Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner to your makeup collection. It stays put all day and there are many gorgeous colors to choose from.
BareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Concealer
If you prefer a liquid concealer. Try out the BareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Concealer. This lightweight creamy concealer with buildable coverage smooths visible lines, brightens dark circles, and covers imperfections. It also hydrates your skin.
BareMinerals Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
If you want a powder concealer, go for the BareMinerals Concealer Broad Spectrum. It has SPF 20 and it can effortlessly conceal anything you want to hide. It is also great to diminish the appearances of redness and blemishes.
