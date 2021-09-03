If You Only See One Thing Today, Let It Be Antonio Banderas as a Redhead

Watch : Antonio Banderas Teases Spanish-Language "A Chorus Line"

Antonio Banderas, is that you?

On Friday, Sept. 3, the 61-year-old Spanish actor showcased a half-shaved reddish brown hairstyle as he arrived by water taxi to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Banderas, who also sported a beard and goatee, was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, a 40-year-old Dutch investment consultant.

The actor wore his usual black hair color in an Instagram photo he posted last week. But on Tuesday, Aug. 31, he shared a behind-the-scenes photos showing him sporting his recent auburn hairstyle while rehearsing for a new acting gig with actress Jaime King.

Banderas is in Venice to promote another project, the Spanish-language comedy Official Competition. In the movie, he and co-star Penélope Cruz play a director and Hollywood actress who are making a movie financed by a billionaire businessman. The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Other stars spotted recently at the 2021 event include Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tiffany Haddish and Helen Mirren.