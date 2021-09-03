Tom Brady Mourns Death of Teammate David Patten Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Former teammates and NFL colleagues of New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten are grieving his untimely death.
Patten was killed Sept. 2 in a motorcycle accident in South Carolina, the Richland Coroner County's Office confirmed to ESPN. He was 47 years old.
A spokesperson for the the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells E! News that the driver of the motorcycle—identified by ESPN as Patten—was traveling west when it struck a vehicle traveling east. That vehicle then sideswiped an additional vehicle.
The driver and passenger of one vehicle were not injured, while the driver of the other was transported to a hospital. The accident remains under investigation.
Patten, who won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots between 2001-2004, was mourned by ex Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. "The consummate professional," Brady shared to his Instagram Story. "RIP my friend. My love goes out to David's family."
Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said he was "heartbroken" over Patten's passing, sharing in a statement, "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion."
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick described Patten's "work ethic, positive energy and character" as "elite," noting he was "grateful" to have played a part in his 12-season NFL career.
In addition to the Patriots, Patten played for the New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. He retired from the league in 2010.
Per Patten's Instagram, he described himself as a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and minister.