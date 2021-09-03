Tom Brady Mourns Death of Teammate David Patten Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Former teammates and NFL colleagues of New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten are grieving his untimely death.

Patten was killed Sept. 2 in a motorcycle accident in South Carolina, the Richland Coroner County's Office confirmed to ESPN. He was 47 years old.

A spokesperson for the the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells E! News that the driver of the motorcycle—identified by ESPN as Patten—was traveling west when it struck a vehicle traveling east. That vehicle then sideswiped an additional vehicle.

The driver and passenger of one vehicle were not injured, while the driver of the other was transported to a hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

Patten, who won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots between 2001-2004, was mourned by ex Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. "The consummate professional," Brady shared to his Instagram Story. "RIP my friend. My love goes out to David's family."