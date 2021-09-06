Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics & Dermalogica

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from Benefit Cosmetics and Dermalogica. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics' award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is available in 4 shades: Hoola Lite, Hoola, plus Hoola Caramel Medium-Deep Bronzing Powder & Hoola Toasted Deep Bronzing Powder! This is the perfect bronzer to get a natural-looking tan all year long. The bronzer comes with a built-in mirror and powder brush, so you can seamlessly sweep on some sunshine when you're on the go.
Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is formulated with antioxidants and natural botanicals designed specifically to treat fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration without irritation. A shopper praised it as "The BEST eye product ever," writing, "I have honestly been trying for the past year to find a product that brightens my under eye area AND nourishes/protects that delicate (and aging) skin. I am absolutely ecstatic that I found Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum, an incredible product that is easily my favorite skin care product ever!"
