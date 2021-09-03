Angelina Jolie's Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Are So Grown Up In Rare Pictures

Watch : Angelina Jolie Breaks Jennifer Aniston's IG Record

Here's something that might just make you feel a little old today: Angelina Jolie's daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, are officially teenagers.



The Maleficent star—who's also mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—shared rare photos on Sept. 3 of her oldest girls catching up on their summer reading. For 16-year-old Zahara, her book of choice would be The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison while 15-year-old Shiloh was busy thumbing through the pages of The Dark Lady by Akala.



"End of #summerreading," the actress, who shares her kids with ex Brad Pitt, captioned the cute Instagram post. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."



When Angelina joined the social platform in August, she made history as the fastest user to reach over 1 million followers in just a few short hours. However, this is the first peek she's given fans into her life as a mom—something we always appreciate seeing.