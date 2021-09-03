How Dog the Bounty Hunter Found Love Again With Francie Frane After Beth Chapman's Death

Watch : Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Again Amid Family Turmoil

The hunt for a second chance at love is over for one reality star.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, E! News confirmed that Dog the Bounty Hunter married Francie Frane.

"Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife," Dog, also known as Duane Chapman, shared in a statement to E! News. "We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes."

Fans speculated that a wedding ceremony could be happening sooner rather than later thanks to a few social media posts. In fact, just weeks ago, Francie posted a couple's shot with the caption, "Do You wanna know why I wanna marry You Mr. Chapman?? So I can kiss You anytime I want to."

Although this relationship has included family drama—with his daughters claiming they were not invited to the wedding—Dog has maintained that his bond with Francie helped him heal after the loss of Beth Chapman in June 2019.