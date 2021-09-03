2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

How Dog the Bounty Hunter Found Love Again With Francie Frane After Beth Chapman's Death

Nearly two years after Beth Chapman's death, Dog the Bounty Hunter exchanged wedding vows with Francie Frane at an undisclosed location.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 03, 2021 6:57 PM
Watch: Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Again Amid Family Turmoil

The hunt for a second chance at love is over for one reality star.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, E! News confirmed that Dog the Bounty Hunter married Francie Frane.

"Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife," Dog, also known as Duane Chapman, shared in a statement to E! News. "We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes."

Fans speculated that a wedding ceremony could be happening sooner rather than later thanks to a few social media posts. In fact, just weeks ago, Francie posted a couple's shot with the caption, "Do You wanna know why I wanna marry You Mr. Chapman?? So I can kiss You anytime I want to."

Although this relationship has included family drama—with his daughters claiming they were not invited to the wedding—Dog has maintained that his bond with Francie helped him heal after the loss of Beth Chapman in June 2019.

photos
Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

"I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me," the reality star wrote in April 2020. "Then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!"

In honor of their wedding celebration, take a look back at their romance.

Instagram
Instagram Official

You know it's official when both Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane posted a couple's shot on Instagram. 

Instagram
Leading Lady

"I scream & cry, 'Beth where are you why did you leave me?' Then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!" Dog the Bounty Hunger shared on Instagram

Instagram
Love Notes

Francie shared a note on Instagram that proves just how strong their love is. "What we thought was the end has become just the beginning," the letter read in part. 

Instagram
Music Heals

"God Whispered Your Name, Duane Lee Chapman," Francie shared on Instagram while listening to Keith Urban

Instagram
All Roads Lead to Love

"Out enjoying today's beautiful weather with Lola the bulldog," Francie shared with her followers. "We walk by faith, not by sight. Living our lives in a manner consistent with." 

Instagram
Country Lovin'

"Let's see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do!!" Francie shared on social media

Instagram
They Do

On Sep. 2, 2021, Dog and Francie officially became husband and wife.  "Do you wanna know why I wanna marry You Mr. Chapman??" the bride shared on Instagram. "So I can kiss You anytime I want to."

Trending Stories

1

Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane Amid Family Turmoil

2

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

3

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

