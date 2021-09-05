Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Beautyblender, It Cosmetics, Estée Lauder & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Beautyblender, It Cosmetics, Estée Lauder, PMD, and more. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Beautyblender Bubble
The Beautyblender is the number one1 best-selling makeup sponge in the US for a reason.... Well, there are actually many reasons. It's made from super-soft, medical-grade latex-free foam, which allows you to quickly blend your makeup for a flawless skin-like finish. The key to getting that airbrushed look is to wet the blender before you put on any makeup because the foam absorbs the water instead of your makeup.
The revolutionary product has won 9 Allure Best of Beauty awards and 4 Allure Reader's Choice awards and the company is Latina-owned by celebrity makeup artist Rea Ann Silva. If you already own a Beautyblender, this is a great opportunity to stock up. If you haven't tried it, then you're in luck because you can save 50% today.
It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
Say hello to younger-looking skin with It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream. It combines the power of an anti-aging serum with the soothing care of a cream in just one step. The formula starts to reach at least 15 layers into skin's surface in just 1 hour! It also has tone-evening niacinamide. You'll see dramatic clinical results on more than just wrinkles! See an improvement in skin firmness and a reduction in fine lines, dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
One Ulta shopper shared, "It's just great. I have acne prone skin, and this doesn't break me out. It also seems to be fading the hyperpigmentation from previous breakouts. I've been using it for about 6 weeks everyday at night, and I have no complaints. The texture is nice, maybe a little sticky at first when you put it on, but it absorbs quickly. I like the packaging, since it dispenses just the right amount of the product. This is the first retinol I've tried, and it's definitely a winner."
Another review said, "I am 75 and only use It moisturizers and have for a few years. . I tried this one for a month and love it. Have been ask lately if I'm in my fifties. Please give it a try you won't regret it."
Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45
This foundation is nourishing, soothing, hydrating, and long-lasting. The Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup is a breathable, skin-loving makeup with a 12-hour radiant glow with SPF 45. It has buildable coverage, so you can customize your look to suit your needs. The lightweight formula evens skin tone in addition to covering redness, dark spots and imperfections. Rescues skin with soothing, plumping hydration.
One customer shared that they "FINALLY found the perfect foundation," writing, "I took my time in the store color matching myself with this product. It is a miracle product. Matte, hydrating, long lasting, and looks perfect over Elta MD tinted mineral sunscreen."
Estée Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance Watery Glow Primer
Before applying your favorite foundation, start your makeup routine with the Estée Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance Watery Glow Primer. It's a super lightweight primer that immediately triples your skin's moisture to create a dewy, plump glow. This primer strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and protects your skin from environmental stressors.
One Ulta shopper gushed, "I purchased this on a whim during a points sale. I have been ambivalent about primers in the past, and not fully impressed with other primers especially those that claimed blurring or pore filling. But I tried this, and my skin looked beautiful upon application. I have never had a primer look this good by itself. I almost didn't add foundation because for me this could be used on its own. But then I decided to try it with a foundation that I was considering returning because It wasn't really giving me a great look. Wow! I loved the result with foundation even more than I did without."
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
The PMD Personal Microderm PRO is a revolutionary at-home device that provides professional-level results. The spinning discs exfoliate dead, dull cells from the surface of the skin. The vacuum suction increases circulation and triggers the skin's natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin leaving skin firm, fresh and radiant. This tool removes the top layer of dead skin, which means that your skincare products can penetrate 20 times deeper to maximize their benefits.
