Amanda Kloots Shares Heartbreaking Message to Nick Cordero on 4th Wedding Anniversary

Amanda Kloots / Instagram

"There's no community like the Broadway community," Kloots wrote of the night in an Instagram post. "I'm honored to be invited to this opening night, honored to be watching this show, honored to celebrate Nick's life with Broadway! This one is for you babe."



Kloots first announced Cordero's tragic passing last summer, over three months after he was first admitted to the hospital with symptoms.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote in a devastating post at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."