Amanda Kloots Shares Heartbreaking Message to Nick Cordero on 4th Wedding Anniversary

Amanda Kloots is honoring the love of her life.
On Friday, Sept. 3, which would have marked the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, The Talk co-host penned a touching tribute dedicated to her late husband, Nick Cordero. Cordero, a Broadway star known for his roles in musicals including Bullets Over Broadway, died in July 2020 after suffering months of COVID-19-related complications. The performer was 41 years old.
"Hey baby!" she captioned sweet footage from the couple's special day on Instagram. "Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I'll never forget it. I'll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here's to us."
Her touching dedication comes just one day after the talk show host and fitness guru attended the Broadway reopening of Waitress, which Cordero starred in before his passing.
Kloots and Zach Braff, who was a dear friend of the actor's, flew to New York City to attend the musical's first show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Cordero's Waitress family honored the late star by adding a "Big Ol Slice of Live Your Life Pie" to a stage menu board, a sweet nod to Nick's song, "Live Your Life."
"There's no community like the Broadway community," Kloots wrote of the night in an Instagram post. "I'm honored to be invited to this opening night, honored to be watching this show, honored to celebrate Nick's life with Broadway! This one is for you babe."
Kloots first announced Cordero's tragic passing last summer, over three months after he was first admitted to the hospital with symptoms.
"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote in a devastating post at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."
"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," she continued. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband." The two welcomed a son, Elvis, in early 2019. Kloots added, "Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."