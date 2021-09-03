Hold On to Your Buns, The Great British Bake Off Just Dropped a Season 12 Teaser

Watch : "Great British Bake Off": Kim-Joy in Tears After "Being Bullied"

Making our dreams crumb true.

You thought a long weekend was a great gift? Think again: The Great British Bake-Off surprised fans with the ultimate present Sept. 3 with a teaser of season 12. "Loaf is in the air..." the official Twitter page wrote. "The Great British Bake Off. Coming Soon. #GBBO."

As classical music plays, the 14-second taste of season 12 shows a brief glimpse of the classic, large white tent that bakers cook underneath in Berkshire's Welford Park. The addicting reality competition series, which is alternatively titled The Great British Baking Show in the U.S., became a cult favorite stateside after launching on Netflix. Basically, who hasn't binged a baking show in their spare time?

After the teaser dropped, Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood took to Instagram to celebrate the news. "Bake Off is back soon....#2021 #tent #getbaking," he captioned a photo with fellow judge Prue Leith and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, who are all holding an array of delectable desserts.