Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique & StriVectin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, and StriVectin. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Transform your sparse and overly-tweezed eyebrows with this pencil from Benefit Cosmetics. You can create natural-looking, hair-like strokes that stay in place for up to 12 hours. The waterproof pencil's tip is retractable, which means you'll never have to worry about having a sharpener on hand. There's also a brow brush on the other end of the pencil so you can blend your bros to perfection.
There are so many eyebrow pencils out there, but one Sephora shopper insisted, "I switched from ABH Brow Definer (which is the thicker pencil) and got a sample of this pencil and found it much easier to apply. I have very thin sparse brows, so filling them in is such a chore, but so much easier with the finer tip. The shade is perfect for me too."
Another customer shared, "I have used almost all eyebrow products out there and this is by far my favorite for many reasons. It doesn't sweat off immediately, smudge, look waxy, or run out immediately. Has easy application, unlike products such as the dip brow that dries up immediately, and isn't too dry of a product that you have to apply layers in one spot to get pigment, unlike the brow wiz."
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
You can use this moisturizer on your bare skin (of course), over makeup, and as a five-minute face mask. The Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer is an oil-free, gel-cream moisturizer with aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid that penetrate deep into the skin's surface for hydration that goes over 10 layers deep and lasts for 100 hours, even after washing your face.
A Sephora customer praised the moisturizer, writing, "I have extremely oily/combo acne prone skin , so normally it's a nightmare to look for moisturizers that will actually work for me and not break me out. My t zone is incredibly oily whereas my cheek area and around my mouth is super dry, it's weird ngl. Anyways, I wasn't really expecting much from this product as I just wanted to try it out, but OMG it's so good and incredibly refreshing. My skin doesn't flake when I use this and my skin genuinely feels hydrated. It's like a drink of water for your face."
StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum
The StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum lives up to the hype! It visibly tightens, firms, and brightens the entire eye area with the power of peptides and proprietary NIA-114. It improves crepe-like and sagging skin, depuffs, and absorbs quickly to create a more youthful appearance. The formula is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and suitable for all skin types.
Just check out the before and after photos from actual customers to see how incredibly effective this product truly is. One of those customers shared, "As someone with "hooded eyes" any sort of puffing or tiredness around my eyes look even more pronounced. I was so excited to try this out to see if it helped brighten and spoiler alert it does! I've been using it for almost 2 weeks now on it's own and have noticed my eyes look more "awake". I do recommend keeping it in your fridge because the cooling sensation in the morning is definitely a welcomed surprise!
