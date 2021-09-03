Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album.
Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
One person hilariously tweeted, "‘You not Ayesha enough' is about to be the F--k boy caption of the year." Another wrote, "How I'm supposed to wife if you not Ayesha enough. Steph got himself a keeper we already knew."
Alongside a gif of the basketball star slightly smiling, another fan tweeted, "Steph when he hears Drake say, ‘How I'm supposed to wife it, you not Ayesha enough."
However, as one Twitter user comically pointed out, it seems like the reference may be all good with Steph himself, as the Golden State Warriors point guard was one of the first celebs to tweet out his congratulations to the musician on his latest project.
The album—which was originally slated for a January 2021 release—has fans buzzing over his clever references (including one that just may have shaded Kanye West) and incredible lineup of collaborators, including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and 21 Savage.
And if you needed more proof that Drake has a best-selling album on his hands, CLB has already reached #1 on US Apple Music charts—and it hasn't even been 12 hours yet.
Time to pop the champagne for the champagne papi!