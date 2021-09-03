James Corden’s Cinderella Crosswalk: The Musical Is Finally Here

Watch : Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits

Bippity Boppity…My Oh My?



After more than a year of waiting since the last traffic-stopping performance, James Corden's Crosswalk: The Musical is officially back—and the cast of Cinderella is here to give it the green light.



In addition to the late-night talk show host (who ends up playing a mouse after his first plan goes a little awry in the skit), Cinderella stars stars Camila Cabello (Cinderella), Billy Porter (Fab G a.k.a. Fairy Godmuva), and Idina Menzel (Cinderella's stepmother) all make an appearance, offering up their best vocals and moves while performing in a literal crosswalk during red light intervals.



Coincidentally, the last Crosswalk: The Musical, which debuted in November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, also saw Corden and Menzel team up to recreate Frozen 2.



Before the full-length musical debuted, a clip of Corden doing some serious hip-thrusting in his mouse costume went viral after Twitter account Film Updates posted a video on Saturday, Aug. 28. And yes, before you ask, that exact clip of is seen in all of its glory in the video (and at a much different angle than what we saw before).