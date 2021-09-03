Drake Appears to Mock Kanye West's Address Reveal on New Album Certified Lover Boy

Drake's fans are in their feelings about the rapper's new album apparently making it clear he's not backing down from his longstanding tension with Kanye West.
On Friday, Sept. 3, Drake, 34, dropped his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy, which arrived less than a week after Kanye's latest album, Donda. A number of Drake fans expressed their belief on social media that one CLB track's lyrics called out Kanye for apparently sharing Drake's Toronto address publicly last month.
The apparent call-out is on Drake's new song "7am On Bridle Path," the title of which seems to refer to Toronto's upscale Bridle Path neighborhood where Drake has owned a home. Drake sang, "You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation."
He continued on the track, "This me reaching the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there trying to impress the nation?"
Among the fans to call out the lyrics was one individual who tweeted, "Drake telling Ye to come thru the crib since he posted the address on 7am On Bridle Path still got me howling."
A different person wrote, "Drake had to do this 7AM song like yesterday or some s--t [tears of joy emojis] at him talking about Ye posting his address."
Another fan tweeted, "crying at kanye thinking he did something by leaking drake's address while drake has a whole song named after his street."
Kanye has yet to publicly address the apparent reference. Kanye's reveal of the address was seen in a screenshot published by TMZ of a since-deleted Instagram post that seemingly shared Drake's residence on a maps app. (E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of TMZ's screenshots.)
This follows Drake's fans having been convinced that the "Hotline Bling" vocalist responded to Kanye on Aug. 23 when he shared video to his Instagram Story of himself driving and cracking up, although Drake didn't mention Kanye by name in the post.
Speculation of the renewed feud revved up on Aug. 20, when Drake appeared to refer to Kanye, 44, as "burned out" on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal." Drake's bars included, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain't changin' s--t for me, it's set in stone."
E! News reached out to Drake's team at that time and did not hear back.
Although the two stars collaborated on the 2010 tune "Find Your Love," they've have a number of issues since then. Chief among them was Drake accusing Kanye of telling Pusha T about his newborn son, which Pusha denied back in 2018. In the same year, Kanye was unhappy that Drake followed then-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram.