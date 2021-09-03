Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery: Kate Walsh Returning for Grey's Anatomy Season 18

Watch : Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?"

Kate Walsh is scrubbing in for season 18 of the beloved medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Walsh's rep and an ABC spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the Private Practice star is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery. According to Deadline, Walsh will appear in "multiple episodes," alongside Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast.

The 53-year-old actress celebrated the news on social media, captioning a silly dance video, "It's really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly."

In the clip, she mouthed the words to Emma Roberts' iconic American Horror Story: Coven scene, in which Madison Montgomery said, "Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me."

In a more serious video shared to Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland accounts, Walsh shared, "It feels so good to be home again and joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast on season 18 of Grey's Anatomy. Just wait till you see what she's got in store for you."