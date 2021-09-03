Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff Attend Broadway Reopening of Nick Cordero's Musical Waitress

Watch : Zach Braff, Sara Bareilles & More Celebs Remember Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is taking a page out of Nick Cordero's handbook and living life.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, The Talk co-host was joined by Zach Braff for the Broadway reopening of Waitress, which her husband starred in prior to his 2020 death. Amanda and Zach, who was a dear friend of Nick's, flew to New York City to attend the musical's first show since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"On our way!" Amanda captioned an Instagram Story selfie with Zach.

Nick, who passed away at the age of 41 from complications of COVID-19, received a touching tribute from his Waitress family. On its set is a menu board offering a "Big Ol Slice of Live Your Life Pie," a nod to Nick's song, "Live Your Life."

Amanda thanked the Tony-nominated musical's cast and crew for honoring the "original Earl," writing on Instagram, "I'm pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can't wait to be there."