Meredith Blake and Chessy Just Had a Parent Trap Reunion And Fans Need Time to Recover

Two martinis, please! Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter made our ‘90s dreams come true by reuniting to recreate one of the most brutal Parent Trap scenes, more than two decades later.

Elaine Hendrix had a brilliant beyond brilliant idea. And no, it wasn't swapping places with your long lost twin sister after meeting at summer camp or even eating Oreos with peanut butter.

The Parent Trap actress blessed every last one of her TikTok followers by recreating one of the most savage scenes of the 1998 movie, starring Lindsay Lohan.  

Elaine, who played 26-year-old stepmom-to-be Meredith Blake, reunited with co-star Lisa Ann Walter, who portrayed lovable housekeeper and substitute mom Chessy. Together, they reenacted the scene where Meredith rudely rings a bell to call Chessy over to order martinis. 

Elaine, now 50, was seen in a messy bun, a white top, grey pants and sneakers while ringing a bell. "Chessy! It's such a big house and all. Chessy!" she said. 

Lisa answered her call, saying, "You rang?" She had glasses perched on top of her orange hair, looking every bit as much like the lowkey fashion icon as ever. She shook her head at Meredith, before cracking up and breaking character. 

Honey, they never looked better.

photos
The Cast of The Parent Trap: Where Are They Now?

Fans obviously agreed, with one popular comment reading, "This performance is going to cure COVID."

TikToker Rod wrote, "I NEED TO TAKE A PERSONAL DAY FROM THIS." Another noted they "DIDNT AGE ONE BIT," despite the last 23 years flying by.  "This is EVERYTHING!" one fan added. 

Sadly, Lindsay wasn't there for their little get-together. The Mean Girls star, who recently shared a never-before-seen pic from the Parent Trap set, is set to make her acting comeback with a Christmas movie that's coming to Netflix. The streaming site announced in May that Lindsay will soon play a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident." 

