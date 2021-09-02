Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick and Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi Break Up

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Three words, eight (err, 10) letters: Ed is single.

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and girlfriend Tamara Francesconi have broken up, a source close to the pair told E! News on Sept. 2. According to the insider, "rumors of infidelity" led the London-based influencer to break things off with the actor.

The newly single bombshell is now focused on her modeling career and "living a happy life," our source shared.

Ed, who has yet to comment publicly on the split, was a frequent fixture on Tamara's Instagram. Throughout their nearly two-year relationship, she documented their many international travel experiences, and romantic memories with her half a million social media followers.

And while most would be reluctant to admit they were fans of their celebrity significant other, in June Tamara copped to being the "biggest Gossip Girl fan known to man."

"I watched it religiously twice a year," she dished on Pretty Little Thing's Behind Closed Doors podcast. "I swear to god I actually manifested him in my life."