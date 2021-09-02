Get Ready for Fall With Cara Santana's Nine West Collection at Kohl's

We interviewed Cara because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's officially September, which means it's almost time to trade our sandals and dresses in for cardigans and boots. Whether you're excited for fall or could use some convincing, Cara Santana's new Nine West collection at Kohl's will help you embrace the changing seasons.
The collection, which marks the actress' second collaboration with Kohl's, features monochrome sets, knitwear and faux leather pieces that will instantly upgrade your style game and have you feeling confident wherever the day takes you. Even better, prices range from $36-$66 and the fashionable styles are offered in sizes ranging from XS-XXL!
Luckily for us, we caught up with the designer herself to get the scoop on her latest collection!
E!: Congrats on your collab with Nine West and Kohl's! Can you tell us about your latest collab, the inspiration and why you decided to partner with Kohl's for the second time?
CS: Partnering with Kohl's is like going home for me. It's where I shopped as a little girl and when I first learned that I could self-express with fashion. I couldn't think of anywhere else I'd want to have a fashion line at.
This collection is indicative of the time right now. We designed a collection that was comfortable, transitional, and that women could feel good in as they navigate this very odd time while looking and feeling their best.
Women's Cara Santana x Nine West Faux-Leather Shirt Jacket
This dress is everything! Perfect for date night, GNOs or to wear around town.
Women's Cara Santana x Nine West Short Sleeve Colorblock Tunic Sweater
This colorblock tunic looks beyond comfy! It'll look great with the knit pants.
E!: You are also "reuniting" with Hilda and Reunited Clothing. Hilda is such a force in the fashion world. What's it like teaming up with Hilda and working alongside her?
CS: I see what you did there *wink* Hilda is a guardian fashion angel to me. She helps me really understand the business of fashion. She is such a smart, strong, thoughtful woman and having her by my side has made this process so fun and empowering.
Women's Cara Santana x Nine West Knit Pants
We love a pair of knit pants that are appropriate to wear outside and comfortable enough for Netflix marathons. You can easily dress these pants up or down, too!
E!: This collection is size inclusive. Why is that so important for you?
CS: I wanted all women to be able to see themselves in my collection. Growing up, I hardly ever saw myself represented in the fashion space and I wanted to make sure that everyone was included to the best of my ability.
Women's Cara Santana x Nine West Button-Front Cardigan
Up the cozy factor of your wardrobe with this cardigan. How chic are the long balloon sleeves?
Women's Cara Santana x Nine West Knit Skirt
Pair the knit skirt with this short sleeve tunic sweater for an easy breezy look.
E!: What are the 5-6 must have pieces from the latest collection and why?
CS: My favorite piece by far is the Pleather Tie Front Dress. I think it represents my style the best and it's the perfect going out look. I also love the sweater pants and sleeveless sweater combo; for fall, a good cardigan is a must. And lastly, for me, the duster is the perfect supplement to a blazer during the pandemic. It ties the look in perfectly.
Women's Cara Santana x Nine West Duster Cardigan
Add a pop of color to your fit with this duster cardigan! It's perfect for layering during the colder months.
