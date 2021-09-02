Dickinson's Season 3 Will Be Its Last: Get a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

Watch : Exclusive: "Dickinson" Premiere Brings Out the Stars

Emily Dickinson's Farewell poem now has a whole new meaning.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Apple TV+ announced that Dickinson, a comedic series about the prolific poet starring Hailee Steinfeld, will end with its third season. The end is nearer than we expected, as the streaming service also confirmed the final season's premiere date: Friday, Nov. 3.

While we're devastated by this update, creator Alena Smith assured fans that she always envisioned a three season run for the show. "In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become," she said in a statement, "and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. "