Dickinson's Season 3 Will Be Its Last: Get a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

Emily Dickinson's Farewell poem now has a whole new meaning.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, Apple TV+ announced that Dickinson, a comedic series about the prolific poet starring Hailee Steinfeld, will end with its third season. The end is nearer than we expected, as the streaming service also confirmed the final season's premiere date: Friday, Nov. 3.
While we're devastated by this update, creator Alena Smith assured fans that she always envisioned a three season run for the show. "In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become," she said in a statement, "and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. "
Per the streaming service, the third season will follow a creative high in Emily's career, which just so happens to fall amid the American Civil War. Things are equally rocky at home, as the poet will also face a battle that divides her family.
"As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive," Apple TV+'s description further teased, "and whether the future can be better than the past."
For a peek at what's to come from the final season of Dickinson, which also stars Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, watch the new teaser above.
