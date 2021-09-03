Amazon Has Can't-Miss Labor Day Deals on Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon is our go-to for.... well, just about everything, if we are being honest. From the large selection to the the great prices to the fast shipping, we just have so many reasons to get our shop on. And here's another: Labor Day Weekend savings. You can score some incredible bargains on beauty, home, fashion, and fitness items at Amazon.
Keep on scrolling to see which items we recommend for Labor Day Weekend shoppers.
Bestope Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pieces
I know what you're thinking: "this deal is too good to be true." Believe it or not you actually can get a 16-piece brush that's high quality at this price point. This set has five kabuki brushes and 11 precision brushes. You'll have everything you need for a natural-looking, even makeup application. The brushes have cruelty-free synthetic fibers that are incredible soft and perfect to apply liquid, powder, and cream makeup.
This set has 16,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, with one writing, "These brushes are awesome! So high quality and the price is great. Includes pretty much every brush you would need to do your make up! Such a great buy!" Another gushed, "Love Love love these! I've bought expensive brushes before and these were comparable. I was expecting hard rough bristles but these were the complete opposite! Super soft and my foundation and powder looked better than when I did my makeup [with] my other brushes. One of those cost more than this set! I love how u get all the different kinds including the fan brush. Great quality and I would totally recommend."
Mo Cuishle Neck Massager
Loop your arms through the scraps of this neck massager and it will feel like you have a personal masseuse on hand massaging your neck and shoulders. You don't have to keep perfectly still for it to work either. You can move around or keep typing on your computer (i.e. this is perfect for that work-from-home life). It has three different speeds and 8 different deep-kneading nodes, so you can find the perfect combination to release some stress and achieve relaxation.
This massager has 6,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. One customer shared, "I bought this as I am in the IT field and love to game a lot. I love this massager. I will save lots of money on massages because this massager worked better than any massage therapist I've been too. I am so happy with this item and I am buying another for my wife."
Another gushed, "I love this massager. I love it so much I bought one for my sister and my cousin. My mom also bought one for herself. I have bought other massagers but they just didn't live up to what they claimed. This one actually does! My sister was in a car accident and it has helped her through recovery. I have had pain in my sciatic, leg, lower back, and pelvic area from injury and this has helped tremendously. Love the heat option. I love the versatility and that I have full control for guidance. It is NOT just for your back and shoulders."
Duomishu 6-In-1 Curling Iron
Instead of buying multiple curling tools, just get this set instead. It includes 6 interchangeable tourmaline ceramic barrels to create so many different types of waves and curls. The set also come with a heat protective glove and 2 clips that you can use to section your hair. This is a great purchase for anyone who is lacking bathroom storage.
This 6-in-1 curling iron has 3,200+ five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers, with one person raving, "This curling iron set is awesome!" Another shared, "I love this! It's probably the best curling set I've ever used! I get so many compliments on my curls and they last for a few days." Someone else reviewed, "Let me tell you!! COMPLETELY worth the money! I have very thick hair and it curled each strand within 5 seconds! Held for over 24 hours with no hairspray or other products!"
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blankets
Fall is coming up, which is the perfect time to get cozy. This fleece blanket is incredibly soft and there are more than 28 colors to choose from in a few different sizes. Of course, this plush blanket is soft and comfortable, but it can also be used as a chic decorative accent on your couch, chair or ottoman.
And, in case you were wondering, this is not like other blankets. It has 79,300+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love this blanket and have bought multiple. That's a lot of five-star reviews. See what the hype is all about and just click "add to cart." Luxurious linens do not have to be expensive. Trust us. You won't regret this purchase.
Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan
Sweater weather is upon us! At this price, you might as well add more than one of these cozy cardigans to your cart. There are 28 colors to choose from. This is the layering piece that you need to complete your fall looks. It's soft, flattering, relaxed, and your next go-to sweater. These sweaters have more than 7,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Lite, Purple
We all need a good vacuum, but no one wants an expensive one. This one is just $80 and it has 34,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon. This lightweight vacuum comes with multiple accessories so you can clean up upholstery, pet hair, and hard-to-reach places.
If you're doubtful that an $80 vacuum will work for you, check out this Amazon review: "Are you struggling to make a decision because you REALLY need a vacuum and are on a tight budget and decided to read the reviews to help you decide? Well I'm writing to let you know this one won't be a mistake. I considered this a big risky purchase and am here to tell you the vacuum works great. I've only has it for about a month so I can't comment on the durability, but as to the performance for the price, it has exceeded my expectations. I'm very happy with the suction power and it's attachments work great. "
Xterra Folding Treadmill
Sometimes it's just too hard to make it to the gym, but it can also be a struggle to find the space for workout equipment in your home. If you have the latter problem, then you should check out the Xterra Folding Treadmill. It has a folding mechanism and wheels for easy storage and. transport. This treadmill has functions to help you keep track of your time, distance, calories burned, and pulse rate. There are 12 pre-set programs so you can enjoy a variety of workouts.
The Xterra Folding Treadmill has 7,300+ five-star reviews. One person shared, "This treadmill has totally surprised me! Two years later and it still functions perfectly! The motor still sounds as new as the day I assembled it, the tread still moves smoothly, and all the buttons and programs still work flawlessly."
Another reviewed, "Let me start by saying I don't normally write reviews, but in this case I am making an exception for a couple reasons. First, I must say I was very nervous about buying a product like this online without seeing it in person. But no issue here. After I took it out of the box I was pleasantly surprised. I am not a "handy" person at all, but the assembly was a breeze.....and no swearing on my part. I was running on the treadmill in less than 30 minutes after receiving it. Both my wife and I use the treadmill daily and love it!! It is built solid, and the programs provide us with a different workout each time, helping to eliminate boredom. Perfect size because it is so compact."
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
If you're looking for a great sports bra for your upcoming workouts, just head to Amazon. Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra is soft and comfortable to wear for yoga, exercise, and just chilling around the house. The pads are removable too. This bra combines fashion, function, and performance. No wonder it has 30,600+ five-star reviews. You need to see how great it is for yourself.
There are 28 different colors to choose from.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has more than 14,800 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
M Mooham Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces for Women
If you admire the cool girls with effortlessly layered necklaces, you can get that same look with this set without making an effort to pair the perfect necklaces together. The high-quality jewelry is available at a low price point. The layering necklaces have 8,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. This monogram necklace is a great gift for a friend or if you just want to treat yourself.
Luvamia Women's Casual V Neck Tops 3/4 Sleeve Tie Knot Blouses
This top is the definition of cool and casual. It has a stylish tie at the front and a chic buttons. It's available in many colors, which make it the perfect pairing for jeans, skirts, shorts, and leggings. This top has 4,800+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who have purchased the shirt in multiple colors.
Ouges Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
You will wear this button down dress all year round. It's great for the final weeks of summer. You can pair it with a sweater or a light jacket in the cooler months too. There's even a long-sleeve version that you can shop as well. There are so many colors and prints to choose from for this brunch-worthy frock. It has 10,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love the dress.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
A good pair of hoops is just such an essential, but you don't need to spend a lot of money. These hoops from Amazon are available in gold, rose gold, and silver in multiple sizes. These earrings have 22,200+ five-star reviews, including one from a shopper who wrote, "This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings. I wear them all the time and they never get discolored or hurt my ears. The gold plating is done really well. I get compliments all the time!" Another shared, "This is probably the 4th piece of Pavoi jewelry I've purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products."
Belongsci Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
This adorable shift dress has a v-neck and bell sleeves. You can pull off wearing this practically anywhere. You can rock it casually or you can dress it up for a special occasion when you pair it with the right accessories. There are more than 40 options to choose from with solid colors, florals, and animal print designs. This dress is so popular among Amazon shoppers, with 15,200+ five-star reviews.
Grecerelle Cross V Neck Dress Bohemian Flowy Long Maxi Dresses
There's just something so timeless about black and white polka dots, but that's not the only option with this dress. In fact, there are 31 different colors and prints to choose from. This is a great dress to have on hand because it works for casual occurrences and dressed up events.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
E! shoppers already know how much we love this bag. It can fit an iPad, phone, wallet, keys, cosmetics, and anything else you may need to get through the day. It also has a pocket on the inside, which fits smaller items. There are more than 160 color options to choose from, which means you could get one to match any outfit in your wardrobe. Aside from that unbeatable price and the plethora of color options, this bag has plenty of fans. More than 24,100 Amazon customers left glowing, 5-star reviews.
