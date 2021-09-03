Amazon Has Can't-Miss Labor Day Deals on Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items

Loop your arms through the scraps of this neck massager and it will feel like you have a personal masseuse on hand massaging your neck and shoulders. You don't have to keep perfectly still for it to work either. You can move around or keep typing on your computer (i.e. this is perfect for that work-from-home life). It has three different speeds and 8 different deep-kneading nodes, so you can find the perfect combination to release some stress and achieve relaxation.

This massager has 6,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. One customer shared, "I bought this as I am in the IT field and love to game a lot. I love this massager. I will save lots of money on massages because this massager worked better than any massage therapist I've been too. I am so happy with this item and I am buying another for my wife."

Another gushed, "I love this massager. I love it so much I bought one for my sister and my cousin. My mom also bought one for herself. I have bought other massagers but they just didn't live up to what they claimed. This one actually does! My sister was in a car accident and it has helped her through recovery. I have had pain in my sciatic, leg, lower back, and pelvic area from injury and this has helped tremendously. Love the heat option. I love the versatility and that I have full control for guidance. It is NOT just for your back and shoulders."