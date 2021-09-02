Breaking Down the Brutal Price of Olivia Rodrigo and Paramore's Songwriting Controversy

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Olivia Rodrigo the New It-Girl?

When Olivia Rodrigo gave Paramore and Taylor Swift songwriting credits on her SOUR hits, she wasn't just sharing the glory. She was sharing the sweet profits.

In fact, Rodrigo and her producer and co-writer, Dan Nigro, have given up more than $2 million in songwriting royalties on "good 4 u," "deja vu" and "1 step forward, 3 steps back" after crediting the big names that inspired her, according to Billboard.

News broke a week ago that Rodrigo, 18, had retroactively credited Paramore singer Hayley Williams and former guitarist Joshua Farro for interpolating "Misery Business" when she wrote "good 4 u," which was released in May.

Billboard estimates the banger has made at least $2.4 million in global publishing royalties so far, leaving Williams and Farro to split their share of $1.2 million. Nigro and Rodrigo split the other $1.2 million.

Though the High School Musical reboot actress gave them credit about three months after the song's release, sources told both Billboard and Variety that Paramore's team was in touch with her before it dropped.