Natalia Bryant Shares How Dad Kobe Inspired Her Career Goals in Rare Interview

Natalia Bryant is creating her own legacy, while uplifting the one her late father left behind.
The 18-year-old called Kobe Bryant her greatest motivator in an uncharacteristic interview with IMG Models, the agency she signed with earlier this year. In the Q&A, which published Sept. 2, Natalia attributed her early interest in filmmaking to the NBA legend, who passed on his passion for cinema to his little girl.
"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons," she described. "And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months. Anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are."
Throughout their travels, Natalia said they bonded over finding connections between their favorite movies and real life. "It's just things like that," she explained, "it just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this forever.'"
Natalia, who studies at the University of Southern California, hopes to add an additional Academy Award to the Bryant family mantel. In 2018, her dad accepted the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.
"In 10 years," Natalia shared, "I want to win an Oscar. I'm not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that's on my list. And I want to make a film where I can incorporate fashion and those fashion aspects, and I think combining my two passions, that's just amazing. I want to be able to do that."
And speaking of fashion, Natalia credits mom Vanessa Bryant as her biggest style influence. Earlier this week, Vanessa jetted off to Italy to catch Dolce & Gabbana's star-studded runway show.
She opened up on Instagram about feeling "reluctant" to spend time away from home, but resolved to "enjoy life a little bit and not think about everything I have on my plate."
For more on how Vanessa and her loved ones are focused on healing after the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, read our exclusive here.