Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Dead at 46

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Former wrestler Daffney Unger has died. She was 46.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her passing to E! News, saying her body was found inside her Georgia home early on Thursday, Sept. 2. The spokesperson said an examination has been conducted and that the office cannot release the cause and manner of the star's death at this time.

Daffney, born Shannon Spruill, wrestled for World Championship Wrestling between 1999 and 2001 and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling between 2008 and 2011. A day before she died, she appeared on her Instagram Live in tears, TMZ reported.

"Do you guys not understand that I'm all alone?" she said. "Do you not understand that?"

On her Instagram Live, Daffney also said, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center conducts research on long-term consequences of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel. Many wrestlers have battled such ailments.