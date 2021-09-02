Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Explains Why Sam Is an Excellent Choice for Rebecca

Watch : "Ted Lasso" Star Hannah Waddingham on Rebecca & Keeley's Bond

Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh believes in believe—and that his character Sam is the perfect suitor for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

The Aug. 27 episode left fans stunned after it was revealed that Sam was the nameless, faceless gentleman that Rebecca was talking to on the dating app Bantr. And, as Jimoh revealed in an exclusive chat with E! News, he too was surprised by the romantic storyline.

"I was very excited about it," he said of learning his season two arc. "But, to be honest, from like season one, I hadn't really caught on to the whole Sam and Rebecca chemistry stuff."

Although Jimoh assumed Sam and Rebecca would always just be platonic friends, he was pleasantly surprised by this pivot. "I was excited on Sam's behalf, but also I was so excited on my behalf, 'cause I was like, I just get to do more scenes with Hannah, which is great," he continued. "I also knew like this was gonna send the Ted Lasso fans into a spiral."