NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

E! News is on the ground at New York Fashion Week, bringing style mavens like ourselves the latest deets from the front row, behind the scenes and on the red carpet.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 08, 2021 6:50 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebritiesfashion week street styleStreet Style
Watch: New York Fashion Week 2021: All the Details & More

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. 

It's that time of year again, when the Big Apple rolls out the red carpet for New York Fashion Week. Following back-to-back, predominantly virtual seasons, a majority of designers are set to debut their spring/summer 2022 collections in person. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 12, brands including Christian Siriano, Coach, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, LaQuan Smith, Oscar de la Renta and dozens more will set next season's trends and inspire the next generation of fashion enthusiasts. 

And speaking of up-and-coming designers, the Black in Fashion Council has once again partnered with IMG to showcase emerging Black talent in a NYFW showroom.

In a first for fashion week, the event will culminate with the 2021 Met Gala. Billie EilishTimothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman will co-chair the affair, aptly themed "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion." 

As per usual, E! News will be on the ground in New York City, bringing style mavens like ourselves the latest deets from the front row, behind the scenes and on the red carpet. 

photos
Empowering Moments That Changed Fashion Week Forever

Stay up to date on all things fashion week with our ultimate guide to every star in attendance below!

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

Attended the Bronx and Banco show on Sept. 8.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Melissa Gorga

Attended the Bronx and Banco show on Sept. 8.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Joy Corrigan

Attended the Bronx and Banco show on Sept. 8. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amelia Hamlin

Walked in the Bronx and Banco show on Sept. 8.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Danielle Moinet

Attended the Bronx and Banco show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Liz Gillies

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Rachael Kirkconnell

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Alok V Menon

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Remi Bader

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Achieng Agutu

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Rocky Barnes

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Coco Bassey & Janelle Marie Lloyd

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Dani Evans

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Chelsea Boatey

Attended the PatBO show on Sept. 8.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Kate Young, Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker & Busy Philipps

Attended the Ulla Johnson show on Sept. 8.

Sam Wallander
Hannah Godwin & Addison Rae

Attended ITEM Beauty event on Sept. 7.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Camila Mendes

Attended the Collina Strada show on Sept. 7. 

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman

Attended the Collina Strada show on Sept. 7. 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Kim Petras

Attended the Collina Strada show on Sept. 7.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Samuel Hine & Ella Emhoff

Attended the Collina Strada show on Sept. 7. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Anna Wintour

Attended the Harlem show on Sept. 7.

LEANDRO JUSTEN
Katie Holmes

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

Gotham/GC Images
Lil' Kim

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

LEANDRO JUSTEN
Alicia Silverstone, Kristin Chenoweth & Busy Philipps

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

LEANDRO JUSTEN
Kim Petras, Slayyyter & Christine Quinn

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

LEANDRO JUSTEN
Leah McSweeney

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Coco Rocha

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Bethany C. Meyers & Nico Tortorella

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

LEANDRO JUSTEN
Christian Siriano & Katie Holmes

Attended the Christian Siriano show on Sept. 7.

photos
View More Photos From Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Trending Stories

1

See Kourtney Kardashian Revive Britney Spears' Sultry Lace Mini Dress

2
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

3
Breaking

Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch Live From E!: 2021 Met Gala Monday, Sept. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

See Kourtney Kardashian Revive Britney Spears' Sultry Lace Mini Dress

2
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

3
Breaking

Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

4

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

5

Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby