Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Trailer Is Finally Here

Well, this is a nice SURprise! The first look at season nine of Bravo's hit reality series Vanderpump Rules dropped Sept. 2, and let's just say, parenthood has not mellowed out the drama.

Watch: "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl

These SURvers may be new parents, but they still know how to party.  

The highly-anticipated first look at Vanderpump Rules season nine has finally dropped on Sept. 2, and we can't get enough of this wild and crazy trailer. 

"Becoming a mother did something to me," returning cast member Lala Kent gushes. "I would say I'm pretty grown." Of course, just moments later, she's screaming, "What the f––k is wrong with you?!" in an argument. 

Fellow new mom Scheana Shay muses that she "definitely am the happiest I've ever been" while cradling daughter Summer Moon Davies. Yet, Lala may be wrecking that happiness with a shocking rumor: apparently Scheana's fiancé Brock Davies has not spoken to his two other children in four years. 

Brock also officially joins the cast as a full-time VPR member, with Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana MadixCharli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval also returning.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

From teeing off nude butts to "getting a little freaky," as James jokes, the VPR cast is back to twerk, cheers and turn up. Sandoval and Schwartz are looking to open another Tom Tom bar, but things seem to get nasty once Katie gets involved. 

Plus, James may not be in engagement bliss with Raquel, even though he has "done so much self-reflecting" between seasons. 

As Lisa states, "This is just a f––king bomb waiting to explode." We'll toast to that! 

Watch the hilarious teaser trailer above, and see every VPR cast photo for season nine below. 

Vanderpump Rules is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas RossAlex BaskinBill Langworthy, Vanderpump, Ken ToddJen McClure-Metz and Natalie Neurauter serving as executive producers. 

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump

As one of LA's most successful restaurateurs, Lisa Vanderpump spent the pandemic keeping her many businesses afloat. With her restaurants finally reopened, she continues to serve as a mentor and mother figure for many of her employees, both current and former.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tom Sandoval

After working at TomTom alongside boss and mentor Lisa, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have come up with the concept for their own bar and have spent the last few months seeking financing, working with a designer, and creating the cocktail menu of their dreams.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tom Schwartz

After working at TomTom alongside boss and mentor Lisa, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have come up with the concept for their own bar and have spent the last few months seeking financing, working with a designer, and creating the cocktail menu of their dreams.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Katie Maloney- Schwartz

When Katie Maloney- Schwartz's input clashes with Sandoval's beloved ideas, Schwartz must decide which of his life partners to support and which to leave out in the cold.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Scheana Shay

With a brand new baby girl and the relationship she has always wanted, Scheana Shay appears to have it all. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Brock Davies

But when her fiancé and child's father, Brock Davies reveals a startling truth about his past, Scheana's friends start to question whether he's truly the fairytale prince of her dreams.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Ariana Madix

Independence has always come naturally to Ariana Madix, who has funneled her energy into working on her own professional projects during quarantine. She finds herself caught in the middle of the drama when Sandoval's outsized opinions put him at odds with the rest of the group.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lala Kent

A new working mom, Lala Kent is busy promoting her new book, working on her makeup company, and managing the staff of her house. Friendships are put to the test when she finds herself at odds with Scheana and Ariana.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
James Kennedy

With nearly two years of sobriety under his belt, James Kennedy is doing better than ever—his music career is skyrocketing and he's planning to propose to the love of his life, Raquel Leviss. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Raquel Leviss

But sobriety hasn't cured all of James' demons and when he continues to struggle with controlling his emotions, the group worries that Raquel might be marrying into a nightmare.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Charli Burnett

In addition to working at SUR, Charli Burnett is studying to be an aesthetician. Friendship means the world to her and she has become extremely close to Scheana and Raquel. She even puts her modeling skills to the test to help raise money for a friend's botched plastic surgery. But questions about loyalty arise when one of her closest friends fails to take her side.

