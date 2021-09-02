Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Trailer Is Finally Here

These SURvers may be new parents, but they still know how to party.
The highly-anticipated first look at Vanderpump Rules season nine has finally dropped on Sept. 2, and we can't get enough of this wild and crazy trailer.
"Becoming a mother did something to me," returning cast member Lala Kent gushes. "I would say I'm pretty grown." Of course, just moments later, she's screaming, "What the f––k is wrong with you?!" in an argument.
Fellow new mom Scheana Shay muses that she "definitely am the happiest I've ever been" while cradling daughter Summer Moon Davies. Yet, Lala may be wrecking that happiness with a shocking rumor: apparently Scheana's fiancé Brock Davies has not spoken to his two other children in four years.
Brock also officially joins the cast as a full-time VPR member, with Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval also returning.
From teeing off nude butts to "getting a little freaky," as James jokes, the VPR cast is back to twerk, cheers and turn up. Sandoval and Schwartz are looking to open another Tom Tom bar, but things seem to get nasty once Katie gets involved.
Plus, James may not be in engagement bliss with Raquel, even though he has "done so much self-reflecting" between seasons.
As Lisa states, "This is just a f––king bomb waiting to explode." We'll toast to that!
Watch the hilarious teaser trailer above, and see every VPR cast photo for season nine below.
Vanderpump Rules is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Jen McClure-Metz and Natalie Neurauter serving as executive producers.
Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.